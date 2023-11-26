Geode Capital Management LLC Has $501.06 Million Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,999,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 102,091 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.20% of Enphase Energy worth $501,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENPH. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 67,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,258,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 3.3% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 39.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 113,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,159,000 after purchasing an additional 32,124 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 14.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 29.7% during the second quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 24,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $135.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.17.

Shares of ENPH opened at $100.22 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.49 and a 1 year high of $339.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.06. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.59.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 63.06% and a net margin of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $551.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $122.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,001,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at $10,459,152. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $122.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,001,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at $10,459,152. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at $114,773,913.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

