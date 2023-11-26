Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,439,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,697 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.10% of Entergy worth $431,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Element Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Element Capital Management LLC now owns 26,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 261,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,479,000 after acquiring an additional 94,406 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 166,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,241,000 after acquiring an additional 12,112 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 196.1% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 376,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,611,000 after acquiring an additional 249,000 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 11,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $1,287,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ETR. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Entergy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.67.

Entergy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $101.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.68. The firm has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.67. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $87.10 and a 12-month high of $120.78.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.30. Entergy had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

