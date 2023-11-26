Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,411,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,725,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.23% of Block worth $492,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Block by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in Block by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Block by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Block by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in Block by 5.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $240,849.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 297,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,194,611.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $240,849.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 297,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,194,611.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roelof Botha purchased 495,539 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.88 per share, for a total transaction of $25,213,024.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 495,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,213,024.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 534,234 shares of company stock worth $27,185,614 and sold 21,506 shares worth $1,035,780. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SQ. UBS Group downgraded Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $102.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Block from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Block from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Block in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Block presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.07.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $59.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $89.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.08.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.15. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

