Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,428,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,450 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.13% of Cardinal Health worth $512,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,230,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,893,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,324 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 677.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,350,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,986,000 after buying an additional 1,177,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 19,124.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 991,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,810,000 after buying an additional 986,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cardinal Health

In other news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $602,804.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,969,781.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

CAH stock opened at $106.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.83 and its 200 day moving average is $91.26. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.53 and a 52 week high of $106.42.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.85 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 327.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CAH shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.83.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

