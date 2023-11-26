Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 12,693 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 589,933 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,693 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.37% of Fair Isaac worth $476,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $700,484,000 after purchasing an additional 168,468 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,713.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 625,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,508,000 after purchasing an additional 590,716 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,313,000 after purchasing an additional 89,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 225,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,443,000 after purchasing an additional 52,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on FICO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $875.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $950.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $936.80.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,069.54 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $570.81 and a 1-year high of $1,077.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $922.42 and its 200 day moving average is $857.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 3,308 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,035.50, for a total transaction of $3,425,434.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,503,076.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.42, for a total transaction of $2,519,559.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,079,097.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 3,308 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,035.50, for a total transaction of $3,425,434.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,503,076.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,027 shares of company stock valued at $17,394,346 in the last ninety days. 3.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.