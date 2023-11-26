Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 184,645 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,920,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 184,645 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.61% of Nasdaq worth $393,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth $235,218,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1,251.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,897,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,762 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 8,674.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,625,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,408 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth $79,253,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth $68,961,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Johan Torgeby bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.42 per share, with a total value of $705,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,466 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,735.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $55.30 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.88 and a 52-week high of $69.22. The stock has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.47.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.46%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

See Also

