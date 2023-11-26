Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 47,151 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,241,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,151 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.13% of Molina Healthcare worth $373,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MOH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 496.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $422,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $2,814,000. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MOH opened at $367.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $343.81 and a 200 day moving average of $315.79. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $256.19 and a fifty-two week high of $369.50. The firm has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $0.18. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MOH shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $374.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on Molina Healthcare

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total value of $227,079.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,463.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total value of $227,079.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,463.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total value of $369,638.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,290,702.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.