Geode Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,798,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,488 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.89% of Howmet Aerospace worth $385,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 36.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,054,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,101 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 10,740.9% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 8.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HWM. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.69.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $52.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.40. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.82 and a 12-month high of $52.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

