Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 16,181 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,770,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,181 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.55% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $456,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 36.9% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.8% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.6% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $118.13 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.75 and a 12-month high of $128.04. The firm has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.80.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.09). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Stephens raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.44.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

