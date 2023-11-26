Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 69,135 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,457,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 69,135 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.00% of FirstEnergy worth $444,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,128,322,000 after buying an additional 4,443,050 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,188,000. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,735,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,577,000 after buying an additional 1,452,663 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,744,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $470,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,826 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,097,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FE opened at $37.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.18 and a twelve month high of $43.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 47.05 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.75 and its 200 day moving average is $37.11.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This is a positive change from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 205.00%.

FE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

