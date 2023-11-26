Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,906,610 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 286,401 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.24% of PulteGroup worth $380,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PHM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 977.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,697,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,756,000 after buying an additional 4,262,030 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,931,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,604,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,751 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,010,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $641,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PulteGroup from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on PulteGroup from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PulteGroup from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on PulteGroup from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $88.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.91. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.78 and a 1-year high of $89.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 5.20%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

