Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,867 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $8,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,300,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 3,956.9% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,739,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,319 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,733,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth approximately $97,583,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,411 shares in the company, valued at $8,711,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $4,721,578.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,062,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,711,059.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.46.

Global Payments Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $112.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.27 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.87. The firm has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.20. Global Payments had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

