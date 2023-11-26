GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,489 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $7,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter worth about $80,293,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1,042.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,316,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,164,000 after buying an additional 1,201,093 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the second quarter worth approximately $37,060,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 37.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,486,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,324,000 after buying an additional 401,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 187.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 446,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,199,000 after acquiring an additional 291,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES stock opened at $55.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.83. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a one year low of $48.12 and a one year high of $72.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.11.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GFS. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GLOBALFOUNDRIES has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

