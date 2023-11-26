Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Shares Sold by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Graham were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Graham by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Graham by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC grew its stake in Graham by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Graham by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 16,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,284,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Graham by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. 61.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of Graham stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $607.24 per share, with a total value of $60,724.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,344. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GHC opened at $625.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $596.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $584.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.05. Graham Holdings has a 1 year low of $545.00 and a 1 year high of $681.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 3.67%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 17th. Graham’s payout ratio is currently 19.98%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GHC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Graham in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Graham from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

