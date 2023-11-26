Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 865,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,382 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of KeyCorp worth $8,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 2.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 210,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 5.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 37.4% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 256,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 69,841 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 23.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 499,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,616,000 after buying an additional 93,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 113.4% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 279,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 148,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Price Performance

KEY opened at $12.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.26. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $20.30.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KEY shares. Wolfe Research raised KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised KeyCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.03.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KeyCorp

About KeyCorp

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.