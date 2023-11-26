Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 73,102 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.06% of International Paper worth $6,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in International Paper by 3.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 252,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 11,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 53.9% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 173,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after buying an additional 60,616 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 4.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in International Paper by 4.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 41,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $32.93 on Friday. International Paper has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $41.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 250.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.89.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

