Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 3,433 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,433 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $8,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 85.8% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3,355.6% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE DAL opened at $36.10 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $49.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.89 and a 200-day moving average of $39.67. The firm has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.36.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 54.95% and a net margin of 5.94%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 7.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $326,772.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.09 per share, for a total transaction of $330,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,082.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $326,772.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,392 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,041.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DAL shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

Further Reading

