Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,566 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of Guardant Health worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 33.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 16.6% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 2.1% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 12.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guardant Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $24.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.77. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.67 and a 52-week high of $54.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GH. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Guardant Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Guardant Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Guardant Health news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,125 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $69,253.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at $254,625.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

