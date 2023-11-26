Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 145,696 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.30% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $7,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TCBI. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 16.3% during the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $490,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $1,557,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 697,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,899,000 after buying an additional 12,899 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $54.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.79 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.17. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $472.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TCBI shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TCBI

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.48 per share, for a total transaction of $332,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 285,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,811,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.15 per share, for a total transaction of $53,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,828,850. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.48 per share, for a total transaction of $332,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,811,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 22,294 shares of company stock valued at $982,853 in the last three months. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.