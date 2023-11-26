Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 10,472 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,472 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $8,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in CoStar Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 182,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CoStar Group by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 27,609 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Night Owl Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 98,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSGP. Truist Financial dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.09.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of CSGP opened at $84.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a current ratio of 13.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.20. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.12 and a 52-week high of $92.36.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $624.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.65 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 16.86%. Research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

