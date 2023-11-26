Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 35,300 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,300 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.13% of Stifel Financial worth $8,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,597,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 10,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SF opened at $62.14 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $53.47 and a 52 week high of $68.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.81.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.69). Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.26%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SF. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

