Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 87,781 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 742,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,781 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 1.02% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund worth $8,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,085,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,792,000 after acquiring an additional 678,472 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,507,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,790,000 after buying an additional 135,233 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 775,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,973,000 after buying an additional 105,110 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 557,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,495,000 after buying an additional 93,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 490,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,677,000 after buying an additional 12,076 shares in the last quarter. 21.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MQY opened at $11.30 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $12.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

