Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $7.66 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,873 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 0.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.8% during the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its position in Accenture by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 5,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 6.6% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total value of $1,567,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,048,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $333.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.26.

Accenture Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ACN opened at $334.04 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $335.53. The stock has a market cap of $209.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $311.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

