Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $8.15 Million Stock Position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 861,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 106,176 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 1.28% of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust worth $8,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE VMO opened at $9.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.99. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $10.19.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

