Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $8.30 Million Stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,473 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in PDD were worth $8,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC increased its stake in PDD by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in PDD by 4.1% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in PDD by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in PDD by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in PDD by 6.2% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

PDD Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of PDD stock opened at $118.70 on Friday. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.67 and a 52-week high of $120.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.83. The company has a market capitalization of $156.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $10.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $3.17. PDD had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PDD from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of PDD from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of PDD from $79.00 to $95.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of PDD in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of PDD from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.25.

About PDD



PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

