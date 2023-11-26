Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $8.66 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 106.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,699 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,457 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 445.5% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 48.1% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in Oracle by 1,481.5% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $116.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.06 and a 200-day moving average of $112.35. The company has a market capitalization of $318.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $78.06 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Oracle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.23.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

