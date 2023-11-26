Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 356,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,261 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.05% of AES worth $7,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AES. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of AES in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AES in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AES in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in AES by 5,681.8% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of AES from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on AES from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on AES from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group cut AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AES to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AES currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AES news, EVP Paul L. Freedman bought 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $25,092.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 73,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,287.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephen Coughlin acquired 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,075.60. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,806.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul L. Freedman bought 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,092.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,287.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 57,039 shares of company stock valued at $934,195 over the last 90 days. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AES Stock Up 0.1 %

AES opened at $16.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.38.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 4.23% and a positive return on equity of 37.75%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -75.00%.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Further Reading

