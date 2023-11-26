Guggenheim Capital LLC Makes New $7.98 Million Investment in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 98,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,975,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GEHC. General Electric Co. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $5,002,865,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $601,159,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $330,208,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,868,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,044,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GEHC shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Argus began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $73.71 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.00 and a 1 year high of $87.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $33.56 billion and a PE ratio of 21.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.13.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.57%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Featured Articles

