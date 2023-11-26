Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 1,529 Shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Enovis worth $7,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Enovis by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enovis by 2.8% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Enovis by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Enovis by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Enovis by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENOV. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Enovis from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Enovis from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enovis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.83.

Enovis Price Performance

NYSE ENOV opened at $51.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.40. Enovis Co. has a twelve month low of $43.04 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.27.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $417.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.89 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Enovis Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enovis Company Profile

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

