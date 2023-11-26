Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 180,169 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 705,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,169 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $8,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MHD. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

MHD opened at $11.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average of $11.15. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $12.54.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

