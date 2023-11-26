Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 47,538 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,330 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,538 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $7,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,990 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in eBay by 21.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,176 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in eBay by 34.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 461,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $26,460,000 after purchasing an additional 118,952 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in eBay by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 223,976 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $12,825,000 after purchasing an additional 13,127 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in eBay by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Price Performance

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $41.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.55. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.17 and a 52 week high of $52.23. The stock has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $213,394.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,737.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.47.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

