Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 569,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 42,113 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $7,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 52.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 23,474 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,171,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,805,000 after purchasing an additional 117,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 19.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after buying an additional 78,743 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:BLW opened at $13.08 on Friday. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $14.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.92.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Cuts Dividend

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1079 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.90%.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

