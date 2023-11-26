Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 173.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,500 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,613 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.19% of Synovus Financial worth $8,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,996,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $562,536,000 after purchasing an additional 170,332 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,098,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $434,655,000 after purchasing an additional 228,708 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 80.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,675,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413,077 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 15.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,937,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,502,000 after purchasing an additional 941,244 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,784,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,994,000 after purchasing an additional 35,024 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

Synovus Financial stock opened at $29.90 on Friday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $44.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.61 and its 200 day moving average is $29.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.36.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $550.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Synovus Financial’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 34.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synovus Financial

In other news, major shareholder Eli Samaha bought 4,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $91,998.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,692,699 shares in the company, valued at $36,393,028.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 236,481 shares of company stock valued at $5,057,219. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Synovus Financial from $31.35 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Synovus Financial from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SNV

About Synovus Financial

(Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.