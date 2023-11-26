Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,390 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $8,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,310,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $928,283,000 after acquiring an additional 328,614 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 159,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,880,000 after acquiring an additional 20,601 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 28,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $118.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The stock has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.26.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PAYX

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.