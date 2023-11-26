Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 13,032 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,032 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Boston Properties worth $7,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 103.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Boston Properties by 39.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 170.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 394.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Trading Down 0.5 %

BXP opened at $53.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.17. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $46.18 and a one year high of $79.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 318.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BXP. Wedbush initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $66,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 994 shares in the company, valued at $66,031.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 65,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $4,362,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $66,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,031.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Profile

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

