Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 176,194 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 561,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 176,194 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $7,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 279.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 25.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 30.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 133.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Physicians Realty Trust

In other news, SVP Laurie P. Becker sold 22,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $300,677.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,776 shares in the company, valued at $751,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Physicians Realty Trust news, SVP Laurie P. Becker sold 22,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $300,677.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert Black, Jr. purchased 2,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $30,020.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 101,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,518.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DOC opened at $11.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.19. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $16.34.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.20). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $138.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 484.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on DOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOC

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.