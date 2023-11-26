Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 605 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 344.8% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR stock opened at $221.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $214.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.02. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $281.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered Danaher from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.73.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

