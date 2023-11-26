Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,958 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $8,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 3.3% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 48.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 1.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 0.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 5.4% in the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:K opened at $53.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.05. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.42. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $47.63 and a 1 year high of $74.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Kellanova Cuts Dividend

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellanova had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Kellanova’s payout ratio is currently 100.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Kellanova in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Kellanova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kellanova in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Kellanova from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Kellanova from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $4,035,486.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,631,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,781,873,063.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 700,200 shares of company stock valued at $38,149,230. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

