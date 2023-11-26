HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Position Boosted by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5,225.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,351,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,178,000 after buying an additional 2,307,406 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $547,104,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,974,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,591,000 after buying an additional 934,406 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,917,000 after purchasing an additional 758,127 shares during the period. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 102.9% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,081,000 after purchasing an additional 639,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $313.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $294.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $324.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.59.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $252.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $241.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.58. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.96 and a 52-week high of $304.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.81%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

