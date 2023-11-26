Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,459 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Healthpeak Properties worth $8,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth about $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth about $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 83.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $28.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.43. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a PEG ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $556.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 272.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.88.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

