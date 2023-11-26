Helix BioPharma (TSE:HBP) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.22

Shares of Helix BioPharma Corp. (TSE:HBP – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.22 and traded as high as C$0.24. Helix BioPharma shares last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 3,800 shares trading hands.

Helix BioPharma Stock Down 4.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 773.67. The stock has a market cap of C$47.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of -0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.22.

Get Helix BioPharma alerts:

Helix BioPharma (TSE:HBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Helix BioPharma Corp. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Helix BioPharma

Helix BioPharma Corp. operates as an immune-oncology company in Canada. It is developing L-DOS47 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and V-DOS47 that targets the vascular epithelial growth factor receptor 2. Helix BioPharma Corp. has collaboration agreements with Moffitt Cancer Center to investigate the pharmacodynamics of L-DOS47 and determine the benefits of combining L-DOS47 with immune checkpoint inhibitors; and with University Hospital Tuebingen to assess the therapeutic response of L-DOS47 in cancer models expressing CEACAM6, with advanced preclinical metabolic imaging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Helix BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.