Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,804,203 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 765,160 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.15% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $466,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 36,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 39,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HPE shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.54.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $15.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.45.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $5,995,919.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,361,452.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $5,995,919.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,361,452.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $7,601,772.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,952,686.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

