Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd cut its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,030 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Hologic were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 312.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Hologic during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Hologic by 595.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hologic by 58.1% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Hologic by 91.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $71.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.02 and a 12-month high of $87.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. Hologic had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HOLX shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Hologic from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.58.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hologic

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $538,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,827 shares in the company, valued at $921,619.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.