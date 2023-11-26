Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 527,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.07% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $8,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 26,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 227,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 69,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HST. Barclays lowered their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. HSBC began coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.04.

NASDAQ:HST opened at $17.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.62. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $19.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.57%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

