International Game Technology PLC Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th.

International Game Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 36.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect International Game Technology to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.0%.

International Game Technology Price Performance

International Game Technology stock opened at $27.17 on Friday. International Game Technology has a 12-month low of $21.38 and a 12-month high of $33.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.60 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that International Game Technology will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGT. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the third quarter worth $266,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the third quarter worth $249,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the second quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the second quarter worth $237,000. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

