International Game Technology PLC (IGT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on December 13th

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th.

International Game Technology has a payout ratio of 36.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect International Game Technology to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.0%.

Shares of International Game Technology stock opened at $27.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.60 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.93. International Game Technology has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that International Game Technology will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in International Game Technology during the third quarter worth about $266,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the third quarter valued at about $249,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IGT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on International Game Technology from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on International Game Technology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on International Game Technology from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

