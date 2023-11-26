International Paper (NYSE:IP) Holdings Raised by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of International Paper worth $8,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 118,877.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,449,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,444,331 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,329,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 212.9% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 4,504,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,645 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in International Paper by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,123,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,480 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in International Paper by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,517,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,405 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $32.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.27. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.89.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 250.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IP

International Paper Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.