Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $101.13

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.13 and traded as high as $108.68. Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF shares last traded at $108.38, with a volume of 1,203 shares changing hands.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.23 and a 200 day moving average of $102.35. The company has a market capitalization of $152.82 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.0887 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

