Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $101.13

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.13 and traded as high as $108.68. Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF shares last traded at $108.38, with a volume of 1,203 shares changing hands.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.23 and a 200 day moving average of $102.35. The company has a market capitalization of $152.82 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.07.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.0887 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF
About Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF
PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.
