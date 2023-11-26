Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 623 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 852.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $61.25 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $66.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

