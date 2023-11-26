Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.40

Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.40 and traded as low as C$4.07. Journey Energy shares last traded at C$4.10, with a volume of 75,672 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JOY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.15 price objective on shares of Journey Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Journey Energy from C$7.30 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Get Journey Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Journey Energy

Journey Energy Stock Performance

About Journey Energy

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.40. The company has a market cap of C$249.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 3.59.

(Get Free Report)

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Journey Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Journey Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.